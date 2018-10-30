Kellen Radtkey’s Goal Lifts San Marcos In Sudden-Death Overtime

Water Polo

Kellen Radtkey scored in sudden-death overtime to lift San Marcos to a tense 10-9 victory at Rio Mesa in a CIF-SS Division 3 boys water polo first-round playoff game on Tuesday.

The Royals needed a goal from Trevor Ricci with 17 seconds left in regulation time to tie the score at 8-8 and send the game into overtime.

San Marcos defended against a power play before gaining possession with 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Royals stopped Rio Mesa on nine of its 13 power plays.

San Marcos scored on three of its four power plays.

Rio Mesa scored the first goal in the first 3-minute overtime period and had a power play in the second extra period after James Oriskovich was ejected. But San Marcos fought off the Spartans' power play and Oriskovich scored on the exchange of possession, leveling the score at 9-9.

The game went to sudden-death overtime and Radtkey scored on a breakaway to give San Marcos the victory.

Radtkey and Ricci each scored four goals to lead San Marcos, which goes back on the road Thursday to Redondo Union. Redondo won at South Pasadena, 9-5.



