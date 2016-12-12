Kellen Roberts, Marcellous Gossett Named Channel League MVPs

Kellen Roberts and Marcellous Gossett capped outstanding senior seasons as Dos Pueblos football players by being named the Offensive and Defense MVPs in the Channel League.
Nate Mendoza and his DP coaching staff was recognized by its league peers as the "Staff of the Year." The Chargers defeated defending champion Ventura in the final game of the regular season to win a share of the league title. The team went 9-3 for the season and reached the CIF-Southern Section Division 10 quarterfinals.
Roberts ran DP's up-tempo offense. He passed for 3,193 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 233 yards on 65 carries. He set school records for pass completion (263) and attempts (399).
Gossett was a beast as a defensive end, terrorizing quarterbacks all season long. He recorded 17.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss, both school records. He also scored two touchdowns on fumble recoveries, had two tackles for safeties, blocked two field goals and two extra-point kicks.
OFFENSIVE MVP
Kellen Roberts 12 QB Dos Pueblos
DEFENSIVE MVP
Marcellous Gossett 12 DE Dos Pueblos
VARSITY STAFF OF THE YEAR
Dos Pueblos
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
BACKS
Blake Erwin 12 RB Dos Pueblos
Juan Gaytan 12 RB Buena
Jack Gutierrez 12 QB Ventura
Christopher "Tick" Jellison 12 RB Santa Barbara
Broc Mortensen 12 RB Ventura
RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
Natani Drati 11 WR Santa Barbara
Grayson Rocha 12 WR Buena
Cyrus Wallace 11 WR Dos Pueblos
LINEMEN
Daniel Castro 12 OL Ventura
Josh Harrah 12 OL San Marcos
Jacob Lyle 12 OL Buena
Erick Nisich 11 OL Dos Pueblos
Edwin Rivera 12 OL Santa Barbara
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
LINEBACKERS
Henry Hepp 11 LB Santa Barbara
Isaac Lopez 12 LB Dos Pueblos
Connor McDermott 10 LB Ventura
Justin Rios 12 LB Buena
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Gavin Blanks 10 DB Ventura
Sam Drew 12 DB Dos Pueblos
Michael Elbert 11 DB Dos Pueblos
Jeremiah Nicholson 12 DB Santa Barbara
Tyler Olivares 12 DB Buena
Rico Stubbs 12 DB Ventura
LINEMEN
Brandon Gooding 12 DL Ventura
Robert Jonsson 12 DL Buena
John Orozco 12 DL Santa Barbara
Justin Padilla 11 DL Dos Pueblos
KICKER
Rourke Rieman 9 K Ventura
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
BACKS
Ashkan Allen 12 RB San Marcos
Andrew Bergum 12 RB Buena
Irvin Miguel 12 RB Dos Pueblos
Angel Moreno 12 RB Ventura
Robert Tovar 12 RB Santa Barbara
RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
Alvin Dykes 12 WR Buena
Ian Mckenzie 12 WR Ventura
Mason Zimmerman 11 WR San Marcos
LINEMEN
Abe Barraza 12 OL Santa Barbara
Nathan Beveridge 11 OL Dos Pueblos
Jorge Carmen 12 OL Ventura
Matt Duarte 10 OL Buena
Daniel Rivera 12 OL Santa Barbara
DEFENSE
LINEBACKERS
Jack Barrios 12 LB Buena
Josh Feldhaus 12 LB Dos Pueblos
Thomas O'Brien 12 LB Buena
Luke Thompson 12 LB Ventura
Will Yamasaki 11 LB Dos Pueblos
BACKS
Luis Mesino 11 DB San Marcos
Diego Pierce 11 DB Ventura
Geovanny Ulloa 12 DB Buena
Angel Velasquez 12 DB Santa Barbara
Donovan Zavaleta 12 DB Santa Barbara
LINEMEN
Carlos Aviles 10 DL Ventura
Javier Castillo 11 DL San Marcos
Xavier Jimenez 12 DL Buena
Matt Molina 11 DL Dos Pueblos
PUNTER
Andrew Aragon 10 P San Marcos
HONORABLE MENTION
Dos Pueblos
Daniel Arzate 11
Angel Flores 10
Joel Garcia 12
Tommy Johnson 12
Anthony Meza 12
Chris Noggle 12
San Marcos
Emmanuel Acevedo 11
Miguel Alaniz 11
Anthony Hernandez 12
Nick Pencek 12
Jose Romo Jr 12
Tommy Schaeffer 10
Jairo Sosa 12
Santa Barbara
Frankie Gamberdella 10
George Lara 12
Emmett Rees 12
Dallas Redick 11
Ruben Velez 12