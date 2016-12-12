Kellen Roberts, Marcellous Gossett Named Channel League MVPs

Football

Kellen Roberts and Marcellous Gossett capped outstanding senior seasons as Dos Pueblos football players by being named the Offensive and Defense MVPs in the Channel League.

Nate Mendoza and his DP coaching staff was recognized by its league peers as the "Staff of the Year." The Chargers defeated defending champion Ventura in the final game of the regular season to win a share of the league title. The team went 9-3 for the season and reached the CIF-Southern Section Division 10 quarterfinals.

Roberts ran DP's up-tempo offense. He passed for 3,193 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 233 yards on 65 carries. He set school records for pass completion (263) and attempts (399).

Gossett was a beast as a defensive end, terrorizing quarterbacks all season long. He recorded 17.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss, both school records. He also scored two touchdowns on fumble recoveries, had two tackles for safeties, blocked two field goals and two extra-point kicks.

OFFENSIVE MVP

Kellen Roberts 12 QB Dos Pueblos



DEFENSIVE MVP

Marcellous Gossett 12 DE Dos Pueblos



VARSITY STAFF OF THE YEAR

Dos Pueblos



FIRST TEAM OFFENSE



BACKS

Blake Erwin 12 RB Dos Pueblos

Juan Gaytan 12 RB Buena

Jack Gutierrez 12 QB Ventura

Christopher "Tick" Jellison 12 RB Santa Barbara

Broc Mortensen 12 RB Ventura



RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

Natani Drati 11 WR Santa Barbara

Grayson Rocha 12 WR Buena

Cyrus Wallace 11 WR Dos Pueblos



LINEMEN

Daniel Castro 12 OL Ventura

Josh Harrah 12 OL San Marcos

Jacob Lyle 12 OL Buena

Erick Nisich 11 OL Dos Pueblos

Edwin Rivera 12 OL Santa Barbara

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE



LINEBACKERS

Henry Hepp 11 LB Santa Barbara

Isaac Lopez 12 LB Dos Pueblos

Connor McDermott 10 LB Ventura

Justin Rios 12 LB Buena



DEFENSIVE BACKS

Gavin Blanks 10 DB Ventura

Sam Drew 12 DB Dos Pueblos

Michael Elbert 11 DB Dos Pueblos

Jeremiah Nicholson 12 DB Santa Barbara

Tyler Olivares 12 DB Buena

Rico Stubbs 12 DB Ventura

LINEMEN

Brandon Gooding 12 DL Ventura

Robert Jonsson 12 DL Buena

John Orozco 12 DL Santa Barbara

Justin Padilla 11 DL Dos Pueblos



KICKER

Rourke Rieman 9 K Ventura

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

BACKS

Ashkan Allen 12 RB San Marcos

Andrew Bergum 12 RB Buena

Irvin Miguel 12 RB Dos Pueblos

Angel Moreno 12 RB Ventura

Robert Tovar 12 RB Santa Barbara



RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

Alvin Dykes 12 WR Buena

Ian Mckenzie 12 WR Ventura

Mason Zimmerman 11 WR San Marcos



LINEMEN

Abe Barraza 12 OL Santa Barbara

Nathan Beveridge 11 OL Dos Pueblos

Jorge Carmen 12 OL Ventura

Matt Duarte 10 OL Buena

Daniel Rivera 12 OL Santa Barbara



DEFENSE



LINEBACKERS

Jack Barrios 12 LB Buena

Josh Feldhaus 12 LB Dos Pueblos

Thomas O'Brien 12 LB Buena

Luke Thompson 12 LB Ventura

Will Yamasaki 11 LB Dos Pueblos

BACKS

Luis Mesino 11 DB San Marcos

Diego Pierce 11 DB Ventura

Geovanny Ulloa 12 DB Buena

Angel Velasquez 12 DB Santa Barbara

Donovan Zavaleta 12 DB Santa Barbara



LINEMEN

Carlos Aviles 10 DL Ventura

Javier Castillo 11 DL San Marcos

Xavier Jimenez 12 DL Buena

Matt Molina 11 DL Dos Pueblos



PUNTER

Andrew Aragon 10 P San Marcos

HONORABLE MENTION

Dos Pueblos

Daniel Arzate 11

Angel Flores 10

Joel Garcia 12

Tommy Johnson 12

Anthony Meza 12

Chris Noggle 12

San Marcos

Emmanuel Acevedo 11

Miguel Alaniz 11

Anthony Hernandez 12

Nick Pencek 12

Jose Romo Jr 12

Tommy Schaeffer 10

Jairo Sosa 12

Santa Barbara

Frankie Gamberdella 10

George Lara 12

Emmett Rees 12

Dallas Redick 11

Ruben Velez 12

