Kellen Roberts Shreds Cabrillo in 37-0 Dos Pueblos Victory

Dos Pueblos senior quarterback Kellen Roberts and his receivers were on the same page Friday night and that spelled trouble for Cabrillo.

Roberts passed for 362 yards and four touchdowns, leading the CIF-Southern Section Division 10 sixth-ranked Chargers to a 37-0 win at Huyck Stadium.

Roberts came out on fire, capping DP's opening drive of the game with a 10-yard pass to Marcellous Gossett for a 7-0 lead. He then made Cabrillo pay for a turnover with 17-yard TD strike to Cyrus Wallace at the 6:35 mark of the first quarter.

The Dos Pueblos defense stopped Cabrillo on fourth down at the 21 and Roberts proceeded to lead the Chargers the other way. He finished off the 79-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Johnson for a 21-0 lead with 9:36 left in the second quarter.

The Chargers' defense came up big again, with Michael Elbert picking off a pass at midfield. Roberts went back to the air and hit Gossett for a 49-yard touchdown and a 27-0 advantage.

Gossett also made his presence felt at defensive end. He had a sack on fourth-down play in the red zone, made several tackles for loss and harassed Cabrillo quarterback Izzy Hernandez all night.

After forcing a punt, DP drove down the field and Roberts scored on a quarterback keeper for a 34-0 lead with 5:36 left in the third quarter.

Roberts led the Chargers on another drive, completing long passes to Daniel Arzate and Gossett. The drive stalled at the 12 and DP missed a field goal.

Josh Feldhaus would later convert a 36-yard field goal to complete the scoring.

After two games on the road, Dos Pueblos makes its home debut next Friday against Righetti.

