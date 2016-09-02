Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:32 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Kellen Roberts Shreds Cabrillo in 37-0 Dos Pueblos Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | Twittter: @NoozhawkSports | September 2, 2016 | 9:43 p.m.

Dos Pueblos senior quarterback Kellen Roberts and his receivers were on the same page Friday night and that spelled trouble for Cabrillo.

Roberts passed for 362 yards and four touchdowns, leading the CIF-Southern Section Division 10 sixth-ranked Chargers to a 37-0 win at Huyck Stadium.

Roberts came out on fire, capping DP's opening drive of the game with a 10-yard pass to Marcellous Gossett for a 7-0 lead. He then made Cabrillo pay for a turnover with  17-yard TD strike to Cyrus Wallace at the 6:35 mark of the first quarter.

The Dos Pueblos defense stopped Cabrillo on fourth down at the 21 and Roberts proceeded to lead the Chargers the other way. He finished off the 79-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Johnson for a 21-0 lead with 9:36 left in the second quarter.

The Chargers' defense came up big again, with Michael Elbert picking off a pass at midfield. Roberts went back to the air and hit Gossett for a 49-yard touchdown and a 27-0 advantage.

Gossett also made his presence felt at defensive end. He had a sack on fourth-down play in the red zone, made several tackles for loss and harassed Cabrillo quarterback Izzy Hernandez all night.

After forcing a punt, DP drove down the field and Roberts scored on a quarterback keeper for a 34-0 lead with 5:36 left in the third quarter.

Roberts led the Chargers on another drive, completing long passes to Daniel Arzate and Gossett. The drive stalled at the 12 and DP missed a field goal.

Josh Feldhaus would later convert a 36-yard field goal to complete the scoring.

After two games on the road, Dos Pueblos makes its home debut next Friday against Righetti.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 