Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:54 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Keller Haws Has Hot Hand for Santa Ynez in 18-5 Water Polo Win

Jacob Thielst of Santa Ynez fires a shot past the Nipomo goalie for one of his two goals. Thielst also had three assists and four steals. Click to view larger
Jacob Thielst of Santa Ynez fires a shot past the Nipomo goalie for one of his two goals. Thielst also had three assists and four steals. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 4, 2017 | 11:55 p.m.

Santa Ynez entered a week-long break with an 18-5 rout over Nipomo in a Los Padres League boys water polo game on Wednesday.

The Pirates were on target with their shooting. Henry Allen scored four goals on four shots, Nolan Morrison was 3-for-4 and leading scorer Keller Haws tallied six goals on seven shots. Haws also assisted on five goals and had two steals.

“Keller went off today,” coach Jake Kalkowski said. “He told us before the game he was feeling good and he definitely backed it up.”

Jacob Thielst played a solid game, producing two goals, three assists and four steals.

The Pirates, ranked fourth in Division 4 of the CIF-Southern Section, improve to 15-4 and 3-0 in league. They don’t play again until next Friday at the Oxnard Tournament.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 