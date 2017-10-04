Keller Haws Has Hot Hand for Santa Ynez in 18-5 Water Polo Win

Water Polo

Santa Ynez entered a week-long break with an 18-5 rout over Nipomo in a Los Padres League boys water polo game on Wednesday.

The Pirates were on target with their shooting. Henry Allen scored four goals on four shots, Nolan Morrison was 3-for-4 and leading scorer Keller Haws tallied six goals on seven shots. Haws also assisted on five goals and had two steals.

“Keller went off today,” coach Jake Kalkowski said. “He told us before the game he was feeling good and he definitely backed it up.”

Jacob Thielst played a solid game, producing two goals, three assists and four steals.

The Pirates, ranked fourth in Division 4 of the CIF-Southern Section, improve to 15-4 and 3-0 in league. They don’t play again until next Friday at the Oxnard Tournament.

