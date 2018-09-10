Keller Haws Pours in 11 Goals in Santa Ynez Water Polo Rout

Water Polo

Keller Haws went on a scoring rampage for the Santa Ynez boys water polo team, pouring in 11 goals in a 22-5 blowout of Nipomo on Monday.

“The kids played well as a team even though it looks like the Keller Haws Show from the stats,” said Santa Ynez coach Jake Kalkowski.

Haws was all over the pool for the Pirates. He had eight steals and dished out three assists.

Jacob Theilst and Jaeger Purdom each scored three goals for Santa Ynez (5-3), which is back in action Tuesday at home against Rio Mesa.

