Real Estate

Keller Williams Santa Barbara Names New Team Leader

By Beth Connolly for Keller Williams Santa Barbara | July 14, 2015 | 10:12 a.m.

Rob Aigner, operating principal of Keller Williams Santa Barbara, announced Tuesday that John Wenner of Napa has been chosen as the new team leader for Keller Williams offices in Santa Barbara and Montecito.

“We know that John is a true asset and will put his extensive real estate experience to work for us in Santa Barbara,” Aigner said. “As a company, we are growing at a phenomenal rate and we know that John will make a valuable contribution to our office and the real estate community of Santa Barbara.”

Prior to his appointment to team leader, Wenner served as co-founder and president of a negotiation consulting and training firm in Napa. He traveled the United States providing negotiation training to thousands of real estate agents.

Wenner began his real estate career in 1994 and has continued to lead his brokerages to national prestige, including becoming the 51st largest real estate brokerage in the United States. With 21 years of real estate experience, Wenner is one of only 79 real estate instructors in the world who hold the coveted “Distinguished Real Estate Instructor; DREI” designation from the Real Estate Educators Association.

“The move to Keller Williams and particularly to Santa Barbara seemed a natural one as I see training to be pivotal to becoming the best agent possible,” Wenner said. “I’m excited to work with a team that is keen on learning to be their very best, and that’s what I see in Santa Barbara.”

More than 120 real estate associates belong to the Keller Williams Santa Barbara market center, with over 110,000 associates belonging to KW worldwide. Keller Williams Realty is an education-based, technology-driven company that provides associates and consumers with leading-edge systems and tools to maximize their capacity for buying and selling real estate. In addition, Keller Williams was named the top company in training across all industries by Training Magazine for 2015.

For more information about Keller Williams Realty Santa Barbara, contact Beth Connolly at [email protected] or 805.456.3600, or click here.

— Beth Connolly represents Keller Williams Santa Barbara.

