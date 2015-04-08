Turning Principal Into Human Sundae a Treat for Kellogg Elementary Students

Students at Kellogg Elementary School in Goleta celebrated surpassing their $25,000 Jog-a-Thon fundraising goal on Wednesday during their flagpole assembly.

Top earners made Principal Kim Bruzzese into a human ice cream sundae, complete with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry on top.

The annual Jog-a-Thon is the PTA’s largest fundraiser, with this year’s goal set at $25,000, used to expand music, art, physical education and computer programs beyond what the district supports. The fundraiser also funds classroom technology, field trips, cultural arts assemblies and grants reimbursements to teachers for supplies.

To encourage students, Principal Bruzzese promised if the $25,000 goal was reached, she would become a human ice cream sundae. The school so far has raised $26,600.

— Paula Bortolazzo is the office manager for Kellogg Elementary School.