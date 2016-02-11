Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 8:15 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Kellogg School Sixth-Grader Gives Back With ‘Change for Change’ Campaign

Kira Duffy helped organize charity fundraiser at Goleta campus, among other efforts to help community

Kira Duffy, a sixth-grader at Kellogg School, is spearheading the ‘Change for Change’ fundraiser at the Goleta campus (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 11, 2016 | 7:20 p.m.

Since Kira Duffy was a toddler, she has had a desire to help others.

With that inherent feeling, it’s no surprise that the 12-year-old Kellogg School sixth-grader is now creating philanthropic projects to benefit the Goleta community.

Kira settled into her role as Student Council president this school year with an eye on doing more for those in need, which is how she came up with a “Change for Change” fundraiser.

The classroom that collects the most change in Mason jars from January through spring break in March gets to decide which local nonprofit should receive all the donations.

“I wanted people to know that we are really fortunate to have what we have,” Kira said. 

Her passion was apparent, said Kellogg School Principal Kim Bruzzese, who noted that the faculty picked Kira to serve as council president after reading her essay on the importance of philanthropy. 

The school already participates in food drives and other fundraisers, but Bruzzese said the change drive will allow teachers to have a discussion with students about what nonprofits do and why they need help.

Fellow students took to the fundraiser so well that several jars have already been deposited, she said. 

In the past, Kira also has organized beach cleanups and put together flower bouquets for hospice and retirement homes through the Dream Foundation.

“It is beautiful to see her always searching for ways to help others,” said her mother, Jennifer Gillon Duffy. “Now, she is teaching others to look beyond themselves. I am so proud of her.” 

Next year, Kira and her mom will also participate in the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Charity League, since you must be in at least the seventh grade to join. 

“I really like just to help as much as I can,” said Kira, a well-spoken student who seems to always be looking for the next opportunity to assist those less fortunate than herself.

She said one day she hopes to start her own charity, one that might help those with cancer and/or the poor and hungry.

