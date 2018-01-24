Kelly Bickett Scores 3 Goals in 5-0 Laguna Blanca Soccer Win

Girls Soccer

Kelly Bickett continued scoring goals for Laguna Blanca, tallying three in a 5-0 Condor League girls soccer win at Dunn on Wednesday.

"From the first whistle, we pressured their goal relentlessly," coach Kevin Shertzer said. "Their keeper had an excellent match and saved at least six clear goals that I was already scratching onto the scoresheet. Her first was in the opening minute of play.

But she couldn't stop Kelly Bickett and Julia Guglielmo, who added two goals.

"Overall, I was very pleased with how we played. The interplay between our forward line and midfield was excellent, crisp, and dangerous," said Shertzer.

The Owls are home Friday against Coast Union.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.