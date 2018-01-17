Kelly Bickett Erupts for 5 Goals in Laguna Blanca Soccer Win Over Bishop Diego

Girls Soccer

Kelly Bickett scored in the first five minutes on her way to a five-goal performance in leading Laguna Blanca to a 6-2 girls soccer win over Bishop Diego on Wednesday.

"After all that has happened in the area over the past month-plus, it was nice to get the opportunity to play soccer again," said Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer. "It was the second time this season we played Bishop. Our first encounter was a close affair that saw us win with a late penalty in the last minutes of the game. This game was much different."

Bickett recorded a hat trick in the first half. She scored her first goal off a through ball from Julia Guglielmo to get the Owls going. A few minutes later, she scored again, capping a nice sequence of one-touch passing.

Bickett completed her hat trick near the end of the half.

She scored two goals within the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Kendall White rounded out the scoring, when she picked up the ball at the midfield line and dribbled all the way into the Bishop penalty area. She was fouled and converted the penalty kick for her first goal of the season.

"I was very happy not only with the scoreline but the way in which we played," said Shertzer. "We were very fluid and calm in possession, which allowed us to move the ball quickly and create many chances.

The Rams play Midland on Saturday.