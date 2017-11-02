Kelly Bickett Paces Laguna Blanca to CIF Second-Round Sweep

Girls Volleyball

Owls host No. 4 seed Sonora in quarterfinals on Saturday

The Laguna Blanca girls volleyball team is coming home for a CIF-SS quarterfinal match.

The Owls crushed Whittier Christian on the road Thursday night in a Divison 5 second-round match, 25-6, 25-14, 25-17.

The victory sets up a showdown with fourth-seeded Sonora at Merovick Gym on Saturday at 7 p.m.

“It was another really nicely played match by the girls tonight," Laguna assistant coach Kat Niksto said. "It’s fun when your team is playing some of their best volleyball yet this season in the playoffs."

Three Laguna players posted double-digit kills, led by Caylin Zimmerman's 13. Kelly Bickett and Laurel Kujan each had 10 kills. Bickett was the catalyst in the attack, hitting .670, picking up nine digs and dishing off 18 assists.

"Kelly Bickett was unstoppable on offense tonight, and both Caylin and Laurel were solid again for us," said Niksto.

Sophia Fay had 12 digs in the back row and setter Maddie Walker played well all around, handing out 25 assists, serving four aces and picking up eight digs.

"Maddie Walker has been playing really well, and tonight was no exception," Niksto said. "She was spreading the ball around to all of her hitters, evidenced by the teams’ overall .360 hitting percentage."

Laguna Blanca improves to 27-3 on the season.



