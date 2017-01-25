Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:50 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

Kelly Bickett’s Hat Trick Carries Laguna Blanca

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 25, 2017 | 5:03 p.m.

Kelly Bickett scored a hat trick and Laguna Blanca didn't allow a shot on goal in beating Midland 3-0 in a Condor League girls soccer match on Wednesday.

The teams battled to a draw in their first meeting, and the Midland goalkeeper and center back kept the game scoreless for the first 34 minutes.

Bickett broke the stalemate when she knocked in a rebound of her own shot.  Bickett added a second goal before halftime, finishing a through ball from Sophia Fay.

The junior completed her hat trick early in the second half, receiving a centered ball from Pisci Abrego and ripping a shot into the upper corner.

"It was exactly the type of result we were looking for and I was very happy with not only the result, but also the style of play that we brought to the game," said coach Kevin Shertzer.

The Owls play at Dunn next Wednesday.

