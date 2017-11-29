Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:44 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

Kelly Bickett’s Hat Trick Lifts Laguna Blanca Past Bishop Diego

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | November 29, 2017 | 7:23 p.m.

Kelly Bickett of Laguna Blanca capped a hat trick with a game-winning goal in a 3-2 girls soccer season-opening victory against Bishop Diego on Wednesday.

Bickett converted the game winner on a penalty kick after Bea Lujan was taken down in the 18-yard box with two minutes left in the game.

Bishop Diego took a 1-0 lead on a powerful shot from Anna Coronado.

Bickett tied the score for Laguna. She ran on to a through ball from Sophia Fay, kept possession while being defended, nudged in front and scored.

The Owls took a 2-1 lead when Bickett took a feed from Julia Guglielmo and scored.

Bishop tied the score on a well-struck 25-yard free kick from Julia Gregson before Bickett delivered for the third time.

"Overall, it was great to start the season off with a win," Laguna coach Kevin Shertzer said. "It was a perfect way to identify things we need to work on and I was proud of the way our girls didn’t give up when Bishop tied the game late."  

Laguna hosts Hueneme on Friday.

