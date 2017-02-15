Kelly Carlson Joins The Goddard Company

Kelly Carlson has joined The Goddard Company Public Relations as a social media specialist. This skill will continue to enhance the publicity and expand the reach The Goddard Company provides for each client.

Carlson also brings forth her extensive accounting and customer service experience. She hopes to use her knowledge and experience to generate publicity for professionals, companies and nonprofits that benefit their communities and customers.

The firm, led by Jennifer Goddard Combs, president, uses a team approach to generate publicity for its clients through traditional and social media locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

As a key part of the team, Carlson is writing press releases, meeting with clients and executing social media campaigns.

The Goddard Company is based at 550 Maple St., Suite G., Carpinteria. For more information, call 565-3990 or visit www.thegoddardcompany.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for The Goddard Company.