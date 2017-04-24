Kelly Collins Named Westmont Scholar Athlete of the Year

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Kelly Collins has been named Westmont College's Scholar Athlete of the Year for her participation on the women's cross country and track and field teams as well as her strong academic success.

Collins is an eight-time NAIA national qualifier and was named an NAIA All-American in cross country in 2014.

Collins' academic credentials are impressive as well.

An English major and philosophy minor, Collins has earned a 4.0 during her time at Westmont and owns the top GPA of the 2017 senior class. In addition to her dedication in the classroom, Collins has served as the Editor-in-chief of The Phoenix, Westmont's literary and arts magazine. In 2014, Collins was named a Capital One Academic All-America Second Team Selection.

Collins plans to pursue a graduate degree in either theology or creative writing.

