Kelly Coulson, Maura Mannix of San Marcos, Joseph Pearlman of Dos Pueblos Named Athletes of Week

Coulson/Mannix play No. 1 doubles for Royals; Pearlman is top cross country runner for Chargers

The San Marcos tennis team’s No. 1 doubles combination of Kelly Coulson and Maura Mannix and Dos Pueblos cross country runner Joseph Pearlman were honored Monday as the Athletes of the Week at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Coulson and Mannix sparked San Marcos to an 11-7 victory over previously undefeated Cate in a battle between the top two tennis teams in the area. San Marcos won the Channel League team title and Cate captured the Tri-Valley League with unbeaten records.

Coulson and Mannix handed Cate’s No. 1 doubles team its first loss in 30 sets with a 6-2 decision. They then won the next two rounds, 6-1, 6-3.

Pearlman came in second place in his Division 3 race to lead Dos Pueblos to a team title at the Mt. San Antonio College Invitational in Walnut.

Pearlman ran a personal best of 16:10 on the hilly 2.93-mile Mt. SAC course.

The junior will be running in the Santa Barbara County Championships in Lompoc on Wednesday.

There were several athletes who were honorable mention choices for the awards.

For the males, the list includes Trevor Ricci (San Marcos water polo), Conner Lee (Dos Pueblos football), Jack Deardorff (Cate football), Michael Oldach (Westmont cross country) and Will Collins (Carpinteria football).

The female honorable mention choices include Grace Hay (Bishop Diego golf), Gabby Minier (Dos Pueblos golf) and Shalaen Murison (UCSB soccer).