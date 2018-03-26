Kelly Foy Wins Goleta City Golf Championship In a Playoff

Golf

Santa Barbara’s Kelly Foy won the Goleta City Golf Championship, beating Ramie Sprinkling in a one-hole playoff on Sunday at the Glen Annie Golf Club.

Foy and Sprinkling were tied at 2-over par 144 after 36 holes.

Foy began the final round four shots behind overnight leader Bryce Loosigian of Fresno, who shot a 2-under 69 in round one.

Loosigian struggled on a windy Sunday and shot a 79 to finish tied for sixth a 6-over 148.

Foy, meanwhile, played steady golf in the tough-scoring conditions and was the only player in the field to match par, shooting a 71.

Sprinkling shot 71-73.

Brett Patton of Santa Barbara finished alone in third at 72-74—146, while Ryan Cuenca of San Jose (70-77) and Zach Schradermeier of Altadena (73-74) tied for fourth at 147.

Will Vasquez won the low net competition by five shots with scores of 68-70.

Gabby Minier, a junior at Dos Pueblos, won the Women’s Division title at 156 (77-79). She was tied with Marni Murez after the first round.

