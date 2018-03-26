Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:06 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Kelly Foy Wins Goleta City Golf Championship In a Playoff

Dos Pueblos High junior Gabby Minier captures women's title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 26, 2018 | 2:44 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s Kelly Foy won the Goleta City Golf Championship, beating Ramie Sprinkling in a one-hole playoff on Sunday at the Glen Annie Golf Club.

Kelly Foy shot an even-par 71 in the final round and won a one-hole playoff to capture the Goleta City Championship Click to view larger
Kelly Foy shot an even-par 71 in the final round and won a one-hole playoff to capture the Goleta City Championship (Courtesy photo)

Foy and Sprinkling were tied at 2-over par 144 after 36 holes.

Foy began the final round four shots behind overnight leader Bryce Loosigian of Fresno, who shot a 2-under 69 in round one. 

Loosigian struggled on a windy Sunday and shot a 79 to finish tied for sixth a 6-over 148.

Foy,  meanwhile, played steady golf in the tough-scoring conditions and was the only player in the field to match par, shooting a 71.

Sprinkling shot 71-73.

Brett Patton of Santa Barbara finished alone in third at 72-74—146, while Ryan Cuenca of San Jose (70-77) and Zach Schradermeier of Altadena (73-74) tied for fourth at 147.

Will Vasquez won the low net competition by five shots with scores of 68-70.

Gabby Minier, a junior at Dos Pueblos, won the Women’s Division title at 156 (77-79). She was tied with Marni Murez after the first round.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Women’s Division champion Gabby Minier is joined by Rick Nahas, the general manager at Glen Annie Golf Course. Click to view larger
Women’s Division champion Gabby Minier is joined by Rick Nahas, the general manager at Glen Annie Golf Course. (Courtesy photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 