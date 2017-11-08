Kelly Knight Named to Scholarship Foundation Board

Kelly Knight, a former attorney who transitioned to a successful career in residential real estate, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.



A native of Maine, Knight earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa., before attending McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific in Sacramento.

In 1988, she joined the Santa Barbara-based firm Hatch & Parent (now part of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck), where she specialized in real estate and business litigation.

Shifting gears, she obtained her real estate broker license in 2005 and has since been affiliated with Village Properties.

A former Santa Barbara Symphony Board member, Knight currently serves as a trustee of Santa Barbara Middle School, where she oversaw the launch of a pilot scholarship program.

She also supports the Teacher’s Fund, a local education nonprofit, and is a board member for the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County. She serves on the Development and Governance committees of the Scholarship Foundation Board.

“Kelly brings a wealth of unique skills and experience to the Foundation Board, and is passionate about helping local students get to and complete college," said Candace Winkler, Scholarship Foundation president/CEO.

"She has a reputation for getting things done, and I very much look forward to working with her,” Winkler said.

For more information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.