Kelly Marsh and Team Now at Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc.

Kelly Marsh, a top-ranking loan officer, has been named vice president at California for Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Marsh’s entire 13-member team is moving with her to Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc., which has an office in Santa Barbara.

Marsh previously served as branch manager of Broadview Mortgage in Santa Barbara, where she was a loan originator. A Santa Barbara native, Marsh headed the local branch of Broadview Mortgage since 2008.

Established in 1988 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Cornerstone Home Lending is a national company with 29 years of industry experience and offers numerous loan products nationwide, as well as in-house processing, underwriting and funding.

Cornerstone is licensed to lend in 40 states and has some 100 branch offices throughout the U.S. Its Santa Barbara branch is at 1828 State St.

“This move offers a great opportunity for me, my team and all our clients. We look forward to providing exemplary service with Cornerstone Home Lending,” Marsh said.

Earlier this year, Marsh received certificates of recognition from the offices of State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and the city of Santa Barbara in honor of her 20-year anniversary as a licensed loan originator and for helping thousands of families buy homes.

Mortgage Executive Magazine ranked Marsh last year in the top 1 percent of all loan officers nationwide. Marsh was ranked as the No. 1 top loan originator in Santa Barbara County for 2015,.

She is listed in Mortgage Professional America Magazine 2016 as one of the 100 Most Inspiring Women in the Mortgage Industry.

For more, visit www.TheKellyMarshTeam.com, or contact Marsh at 563-1100 or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc.