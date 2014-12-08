Kelly Marsh of Broadview Mortgage Honored as Affiliate of Year by SBAOR

Kelly Marsh, branch manager of Broadview Mortgage in Santa Barbara, was named Affiliate of the Year for 2014 by the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.

Marsh was chosen for her “exceptional contributions and service to our association members and the education committee” and her “time leadership and dedication to the membership and our community,” according to SBAOR.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be chosen for this distinction,” Marsh said after receiving the award this month.

A Santa Barbara native, Marsh has more than 17 years of experience in the mortgage industry. In the past 2½ years alone, she has closed more than $250 million in loans. She is committed to helping her clients navigate the most complex financial transaction — a home mortgage.

Earlier this year, Marsh was named one of the top mortgage originators in the United States by Scotsman Guide, an industry media resource. With a posted loan volume of almost $104.5 million in 2013, she ranked in the top 100 Mortgage Loan Originators List Nationwide. She was also included in the Origination News Top 40 Nationwide and ranked in the top 1 percent of all loan originators nationwide by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

Marsh believes clients are clients for life and continues to nurture relationships beyond the closing of the loan. She offers a range of specialized programs to clients, including Conventional, FHA, VA, Jumbo and more.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Broadview Mortgage.