Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:11 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 

Kelly Marsh of Broadview Mortgage Honored as Affiliate of Year by SBAOR

Kelly Marsh of Broadview Mortgage receives the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors’ Affiliate of the Year Award for 2014 from John Chufar, broker associate at Sterling Properties.
Kelly Marsh of Broadview Mortgage receives the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors’ Affiliate of the Year Award for 2014 from John Chufar, broker associate at Sterling Properties. (Broadview Mortgage photo)
By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Broadview Mortgage | December 8, 2014 | 11:53 a.m.

Kelly Marsh, branch manager of Broadview Mortgage in Santa Barbara, was named Affiliate of the Year for 2014 by the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.

Marsh was chosen for her “exceptional contributions and service to our association members and the education committee” and her “time leadership and dedication to the membership and our community,” according to SBAOR.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be chosen for this distinction,” Marsh said after receiving the award this month.

A Santa Barbara native, Marsh has more than 17 years of experience in the mortgage industry. In the past 2½ years alone, she has closed more than $250 million in loans. She is committed to helping her clients navigate the most complex financial transaction — a home mortgage.

Earlier this year, Marsh was named one of the top mortgage originators in the United States by Scotsman Guide, an industry media resource. With a posted loan volume of almost $104.5 million in 2013, she ranked in the top 100 Mortgage Loan Originators List Nationwide. She was also included in the Origination News Top 40 Nationwide and ranked in the top 1 percent of all loan originators nationwide by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

Marsh believes clients are clients for life and continues to nurture relationships beyond the closing of the loan. She offers a range of specialized programs to clients, including Conventional, FHA, VA, Jumbo and more.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Broadview Mortgage.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 