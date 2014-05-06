Kelly Marsh of Broadview Mortgage Honored Among Top Loan Originators

Kelly Marsh, branch manager of Broadview Mortgage in Santa Barbara, was named one of the top mortgage originators in the United States by Scotsman Guide, an industry media resource.

With a posted loan volume of almost $104.5 million in 2013, Marsh ranked 95 on a list of 300, placing her on the Scotsman Guide Top 100 Mortgage Loan Originators List Nationwide.

She closed 255 loans in 2013, including purchases and refinances.

The recognition places Marsh in exclusive company. Nearly 1,400 loan originators submitted their information for inclusion in the list, but only a select few made the cut in April’s residential edition of Scotsman Guide. The searchable rankings are available online by clicking here.

In addition, Marsh is included in the Origination News Top 40 Nationwide and ranked in the top 1 percent of all loan originators nationwide by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

A Santa Barbara native, Marsh has more than 17 years of experience in the mortgage industry. She is committed to helping her clients navigate the most complex financial transaction — a home mortgage.

Marsh believes clients are clients for life and continues to nurture relationships beyond the closing of the loan. She offers a range of specialized programs to clients, including Conventional, FHA, VA, Jumbo and more.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Broadview Mortgage.