Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 10:23 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 

Kelly Marsh of Broadview Mortgage Ranks in National Top 125 of Mortgage Loan Originators

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Broadview Mortgage | May 7, 2015 | 7:52 a.m.

Marsh
Kelly Marsh

The Scotsman Guide, a mortgage lending trade resource, ranked Kelly Marsh, manager of Broadview Mortgage in Santa Barbara, in the top 125 of mortgage originators in the United States.

In 2014, Marsh posted 182 closed loans for a total volume of $75,036,495. She ranked 124 in the guide’s curated list of 300.

The Scotsman Guide ranks the nation’s top-producing mortgage originators by top dollar volume, most loans closed and various other parameters based on the niches in which they specialize, including purchase volume, refinance volume, Federal Housing Administration, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Department of Agriculture loans.

A Santa Barbara native, Marsh has more than 18 years of experience in the mortgage industry, and in the past three years alone, she has closed more than $300 million in loans. Her range of specialized programs includes Conventional, Jumbo, VA, FHA and other loans.

“It’s an honor to be ranked so highly among my peers on a national level,” Marsh said. “It couldn’t have happened without my team, clients, Realtors and business partners in the community. I can’t begin to thank them enough.”

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Broadview Mortgage.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 