Kelly Marsh of Broadview Mortgage Ranks in National Top 125 of Mortgage Loan Originators

The Scotsman Guide, a mortgage lending trade resource, ranked Kelly Marsh, manager of Broadview Mortgage in Santa Barbara, in the top 125 of mortgage originators in the United States.

In 2014, Marsh posted 182 closed loans for a total volume of $75,036,495. She ranked 124 in the guide’s curated list of 300.

The Scotsman Guide ranks the nation’s top-producing mortgage originators by top dollar volume, most loans closed and various other parameters based on the niches in which they specialize, including purchase volume, refinance volume, Federal Housing Administration, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Department of Agriculture loans.

A Santa Barbara native, Marsh has more than 18 years of experience in the mortgage industry, and in the past three years alone, she has closed more than $300 million in loans. Her range of specialized programs includes Conventional, Jumbo, VA, FHA and other loans.

“It’s an honor to be ranked so highly among my peers on a national level,” Marsh said. “It couldn’t have happened without my team, clients, Realtors and business partners in the community. I can’t begin to thank them enough.”

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Broadview Mortgage.