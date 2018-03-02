Kelly Meckelborg Leads Dos Pueblos Water Polo to First-Round Regional Win

Water Polo

Freshman Kelly Meckelborg scored five goals, had two steals and an assist to lead Dos Pueblos to its 30th girls water polo victory, a 14-8 decision against La Jolla's The Bishop's School in the first round of the CIF Southern California Regionals at Segerstrom High in Santa Ana on Friday.

The victory moves the Chargers into the semifinals against Mater Dei on Saturday at Corona del Mar High.

Dos Pueblos broke a 6-6 halftime tie with a 4-0 third quarter.

Kayla Peacock played a solid all-around game with two goals, two assists, two steals and two earned exclusions.

Goalie Anna Cable made nine saves.

The Chargers, now 30-2 on the year, play Mater Dei in the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. San Marcos plays Foothill in the other semifinal at 11:20 a.m.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.