Feel the Country Beat With Kelsea Ballerini at Arlington

By Jessica Puchli for Goldenvoice | November 2, 2017 | 12:56 p.m.

Fueled by a sold-out headlining tour last year called The First Time Tour, country star Kelsea Ballerini has announced her upcoming The Unapologetically Tour, which will include a stop at the Arlington Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Special guest and breakout artist Walker Hayes will support the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, via AXS.com. The Goldenvoice presale runs 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, with the password: Unapologetically2.

Lauded by Entertainment Weekly's 3 Rounds With feature: “Country music is notoriously male-dominated industry, but one woman makes conquering it look easy: Kelsea Ballerini.”

The Black River Entertainment recording artist’s nationwide trek kicks off Feb. 8 at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, and wraps April 27 at the annual Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., with stops in Nashville, New York, and Seattle.

“Great things happen when music surrounds you, I really believe that,” said Ballerini. “One of the coolest things to me about headlining is being able to create a world for your fans to step into.

"I can’t wait for you to join me on this new journey with my good friend Walker and begin chapter two together,” she said.

For fans who want to fully step into Ballerini’s tour world, VIP experiences will be available at each show. Packages include a meet-and-greet with Ballerini, collectible merchandise, an invitation to the Unapologetically pre-show, and early venue entry.

VIP packages are available for purchase at https://kelseaballerini.com/events.

Ballerini was named among the 30 Biggest Albums of Fall by Entertainment Weekly, Grammy nominee Ballerini has released her first anthemic single “Legends” off her sophomore album, Unapologetically, slated to drop Nov. 3.

She soared to stardom after releasing three consecutive platinum hits from her gold debut album The First Time (“Love Me Like You Mean It," “Peter Pan,” “Dibs”) making her the only female artist in country music history, to achieve this accolade.

Ballerini also reached gold with Top 5 hit “Yeah Boy,” after having written or co-written all 12 songs on her debut. Ballerini has appeared on the cover of Billboard Magazine’s Grammy preview issue, was included in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” class of 2017.

Hayes is a Mobile, Ala., born-and-raised singer/songwriter and Monument recording artist. He released two collections of eight songs, in conjunction with SMACKSongs, in 2016.

Hayes’ quirky lyrics and unorthodox arrangements landed him on tour with syndicated morning radio host Bobby Bones, as well as Dan+Shay’s Obsessed Tour.

His first single, “You Broke Up With Me,” impacted country radio on June 26 and is available on all streaming services and for digital download. The single has already held the No. 1 spot on SiriusXM's the Highway Top 30.

— Jessica Puchli for Goldenvoice.

