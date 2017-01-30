Ken Gruendyke to Head Gildred Family Y Fundraising Campaign

The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA has named Ken Gruendyke to chair its 2017 Annual Campaign.

Gurendyke has been an influential figure on Santa Ynez Valley youth as a teacher and coach at Sanya Ynez High School for 36 years. His relationship with the YMCA began at the Culver City YMCA, where he participated in the Y campouts and youth programs.

He is a member of the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA’s health, swim and sports committee and a member of Y’s Board of Managers.

Gurendyke has served as team captain and division leader for the Y’s fundraising campaign from 2014-16.

"I believe the most important aspect of the YMCA is our outreach to the people we serve in our Santa Ynez Valley community,” said Gruendyke. “Membership is made up of all age groups, gender, race, and diverse economic backgrounds.”

The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA will kick off its Annual Campaign on Feb. 1 with a goal of raising $160,000.

Every dollar raised is applied to placing kids and families in need into YMCA programs such as healthy-living programs, summer day camp, afterschool programs, senior fitness, afterschool care, the LIVESTRONG cancer survivor program, and memberships.

Donations to the YMCA can be made at the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 North Refugio Road, Santa Ynez, or by calling 686-2037. For more information on the campaign, visit ciymca.org/stuartgildred.

Established in 1887, the Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization of seven YMCA branches serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties including:

Camarillo Family YMCA, Lompoc Family YMCA, Montecito Family YMCA, Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA in Santa Ynez, Ventura Family YMCA, and Youth and Family Services YMCA which operates Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, the St. George Family Youth Center and My Home.

— Hannah Rael/Juliana Minsky for Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA.

