Ken Kral Joins Halsell Builders in Santa Maria as Director of Finance

Halsell Builders, a Santa Maria-based building and design firm for the Central Coast since 2002, is pleased to announce Ken Kral has joined the team as director of finance.

“Ken has been in the building industry for over 20 years and brings a wealth of experience in managing people, projects and finance,” said Joe Halsell, CEO of Halsell Builders.

Kral has been the chief financial officer/president for Hughes Development Corp. in Glendora. More recently he was the vice president of equity and finance for Century Vintage Homes, a $200 million private land developer based in San Bernardino.

“Ken has managed companies through intense stages of growth, installing and maintaining systems needed for organizational excellence.” Halsell said. “His business acumen is a perfect fit for our company as we continue to build on our successes.”

Kral was the winner of the Newton D. Becker Award for Excellence in Accounting and graduated summa cum laude from Cleveland State University.

Named the 2014 “Builder of the Year” by the Home Builders Association, Halsell builders projects range from building custom and residential homes, wineries, commercial parks and remodels.

Halsell builders invite you to visit its website to see some of its new home development projects: Mads Farm in Nipomo, Zaca Creek in Buellton, Monte Sereno in Arroyo Grande and Bella Vista in Solvang.

Halsell Builders has been building communities since 2002.

— Mitch Massey is the marketing director for Halsell Builders.