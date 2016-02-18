Ken Macdonald: Resetting the Climate Change Discussion

​Once again, we are reading in Noozhawk a recent Trent Benedetti commentary about how climate change/global warming is a con game aimed at extracting dollars from our wallets .

And, once again, the climate change food fight commences with scientists who have actual information being ridiculed.

Rather than going down that path that keeps running into the same roadblocks, how about starting from a position that most people can agree with and then see where we can go from there?

Over the last few years, I have noticed that a number of my conservative friends who do not believe in human-caused climate change have concluded that climate change is real, but that it is a part of natural variation.

Indeed, Earth has a rich history of climate change with drivers ranging from plate tectonics (rearranging the position of the continents), mountain building, periodic variations in Earth’s orbit and spin axis (Milankovitch cycles), variations in solar output and others.

So most of us can agree that climate is indeed changing. Now the question is, in a world with 7 billion people and still growing, what, if anything, should we try to do to adapt?

If an asteroid were hurtling toward us, I think most would agree that we should try to divert it in some way even though its threat was not caused by human activity. Similarly, I think many would conclude that we should at least develop some ideas and plans about how we might adapt to climate change (it is more like a very slow-moving asteroid).

Even for those of us who know that global warming is primarily human-caused, we also know that there is at least a 50-year lag time between anything we do right now (e.g., reduce carbon emissions, which we need to do) and the climate’s response.

So, regardless of whether you think climate change is human-caused or natural, we will need to cope with some big changes.

Some cities along the coastlines will need to erect storm-surge gates, protective dikes and levees, and other ways of dealing with storm surges and a rising sea level.

Other cities may need to consider moving to safer locations (leaving their aging lead pipes behind).

In agriculture, some areas will become less viable because of long-term drought, while other areas open up as higher-latitude locations become more temperate.

This is not all bad news. The response to climate change will produce a lot of economic activity with many construction and engineering jobs that cannot be exported to other countries.

So conservatives and liberals, scientists and nonscientists, stop the food fight and put on your thinking caps. Now is the time to contribute positively to the discussions and planning processes by whatever venue you prefer.

— Ken Macdonald is an oceanographer and professor emeritus in UC Santa Barbara’s Department of Earth Science. He has been affiliated with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and has led deep-sea dives up to 15,000 feet in the submersible Alvin. He is a naturalist for Channel Islands National Park and the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.