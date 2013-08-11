Monday, June 11 , 2018, 3:07 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Ken Oplinger Settles In, Sets Priorities at Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce

875-member chamber's new CEO looks regionally with a focus on commuter rail, partnerships and housing

Ken Oplinger took over as head of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce earlier this year and immediately embarked on a fact-finding mission to determine what the chamber’s leadership and members saw as priorities. “It’s time to get this done,” he says. “In the next several months you’ll see some exciting changes.”
Ken Oplinger took over as head of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce earlier this year and immediately embarked on a fact-finding mission to determine what the chamber’s leadership and members saw as priorities. “It’s time to get this done,” he says. “In the next several months you’ll see some exciting changes.”  (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 11, 2013 | 11:55 p.m.

Ken Oplinger is nearing the end of his three-month “listening tour” as the new president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

After speaking with more than 70 locals and organizations, Oplinger said his focus has turned to action.

Arriving in June after leaving the helm of the Bellingham/Whatcom Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Washington, Oplinger is confident that his fresh eyes and more than 21 years of leadership experience will be as great an asset to Santa Barbara as others have hoped.

Most people have told Oplinger that finding affordable workforce housing and transportation are concerning issues, along with aggressive State Street panhandling and the delayed Highway 101 widening project.

“I’m trying to get a good cross section,” he told Noozhawk. “We have a lot of employers who have a hard time filling positions. We will not be able to build our way out of this problem.”

Oplinger said the Santa Barbara chamber intends to make a commuter rail program a high priority, as well as forming partnerships with other chambers and areas that have a more reasonable cost of living.

“It’s time to get this done,” he said. “In the next several months you’ll see some exciting changes. We certainly don’t want to get Santa Barbara-centric.”

The Santa Barbara and Goleta chambers recently hosted the first of what could be many joint board meetings.

Oplinger said the Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley chambers and other officials are also working to create a regional economic development center.

“I think together as three counties we pretty much have anything someone could want,” he said, referring to San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties and noting that northern Santa Barbara County has more room to spread out and less expensive housing.

Oplinger, an Arizona native, said this spring had seemed perfect timing for he and wife, Diana, and their 10-year-old daughter, Rachel, to make the transition back to California after 10 years near the Canadian border.

His family recently found a home in Oxnard, experiencing the same “sticker shock” as other employees who find they can’t afford to live within Santa Barbara city limits.

Oplinger had previously served as the president and CEO of the Visalia Chamber of Commerce for five years, director of government affairs at the Fremont Chamber of Commerce for three years and on a chamber staff right out of college in Oregon.

He said he’s looking forward to seeing chamber enrollment — currently at 875 members — climb closer to the glory days of more than 1,500 members, and to once again embrace the title as “the voice of business in the Santa Barbara region.”

“It’s fun,” Oplinger said. “Everyone has just been really, really nice. Whatever has happened in the past is in the past. This is the primary organization for marketing your business.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 