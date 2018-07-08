Ken Saxon: Learning a Foreign Language Abroad Proves Good for the Mind and Soul

As my children went through school, I noticed how we parents seemed to expect our kids to be good or get good at everything. If there was an area where they were not naturally gifted, we asked them to focus extra time there, to lean into their discomfort. When I went through school, my cross to bear was foreign language. I took French in high school only because I had to, and I didn’t value it or understand why I had to take it. Not surprisingly, that class was consistently my worst grade.

One of the great things about being an adult is that we have much more control over the activities we do in life. If something is difficult or uncomfortable for us, it’s much easier to avoid it. If we’re lucky, we get to spend more and more time in our comfort zone.

Except ... neuroscience tells us this isn’t lucky at all. In fact, over time, an unwillingness to step beyond our areas of competence and to apply ourselves to learn new things becomes increasingly disabling. We get more and more invested in staying in our comfort zones, and those zones typically get smaller as we age. As this happens, our lives get smaller.

It turns out that the way to maintain our ability to learn new things is to keep learning new things. Brain research in recent years has shown that the aging brain is much more adaptable and changeable than was once thought. We can grow new neurons and build new synapses and neural pathways at all ages. It just takes sustained work. And it turns out that the more we apply our brain to learning new tasks, the more we retain our ability to develop ourselves and our willingness to step out of our comfort zones.

Dr. Michael Merzenich of the University of California, San Francisco, one of the world’s experts on neuroplasticity, wrote on his blog that “there are few things that you can do that are better for an older brain than taking on a complex new challenge like learning a second language. It requires careful listening, and a heavy dose of new learning on all levels of perception, memory, cognition and motor control. This is rich food for an older brain!”

So as someone who values learning and who wants to maintain my learning capacity, last month I spent a couple of weeks in southern France in an immersion French language program, with many people less than half my age. At age 56, I traveled directly into the path of my incompetence — and had a ball doing it.

I chose to learn French because it’s the only language I ever studied, so I have a little sense memory of it. But I didn’t get very far with it in school, and I never tried to use it. To prepare for this language adventure and remind myself of some of the French I had learned 40 years ago, I played Duolingo (a free smartphone app) for six months, and then met weekly with a tutor for a couple of months. This pre-work helped boost my confidence for the experience ahead.

At the orientation for our language program in the town of Aix-en-Provence, the school’s director strongly encouraged us to speak only in French while we were there, inside and outside of class. It helped that there were students from all over the world with many different primary languages, so it turned out that elementary French was the one language we all shared.

On the first morning, the school gave all of us a placement test so they could put us into groups at similar levels. I have to admit it was a bit of a shock to my typically high-achiever system to be placed in the second-lowest group out of eight. But once I got in my class, I saw quickly that the right students and teachers were there to support my growth. This is the kind of hit to one’s ego one has to be willing to accept to learn something new, as learning new things requires a willingness to feel incompetent and to make mistakes.

I also noted quickly that my natural introversion was not going to serve me in my learning, as I needed to practice with people. So instead of getting my own apartment or hotel room locally, I asked the school to set me up with a homestay with a local French speaker. And instead of heading off on my own at lunchtime, I would ask others what they were doing. Though it might have felt more comfortable to spend time on my own, it was clearly not going to help my learning. And in hindsight, it sure wouldn’t have been as fun.

For instance, one day I asked my classmate Maria to lunch, and she invited me to join her and another woman named Miriam. They are both from Switzerland, and their native language is Swiss German. Had I not joined them, they would have spoken German at lunch with each other. Instead, for an hour and a half, over a delicious meal at a quiet little Italian restaurant, we maintained a stimulating conversation in French. We talked about our families, our jobs, our travels, our hometowns and our experiences in Provence.

Once we committed to speaking French, the challenge was to choose the right words from the ones you know that will get your point across. And this turned out to be easier than I thought. It made me think of the book Thing Explainer by Randall Munroe, where the author explained complicated things (like how your iPhone works) using only the 1,000 most common words in the English language. Since I knew only pretty simple language in French, that is what I used. And using those words creatively, I was surprised just how much I was able to communicate.

It also helped that my lunch partners were interesting and full of life. There we were — a nurse, a human resources person for a bank, and a teacher — who enjoy our lives and travel and learning new things, and thus we had much we share. We were all curious and asked good, open questions. It turns out that, not surprisingly, learners and travelers are often interesting people with good stories to share.

One thing that disappointed me a little was that in the local restaurants and shops in the more tourist-traveled areas, many of the locals I spoke to in French responded in English. I can’t say exactly what gave me away, but it’s clear I didn’t fool anyone that I was a native speaker! And the few times when someone did respond in French, often I didn’t understand it and had to ask the person to repeat it or say it more slowly. It was dance, but in each case, eventually communication was made.

After a few days, a good development was that I found I was joking in French. I tend to joke a lot in conversation, and it’s great to tell one when people laugh in response (and no fun at all when they don’t). When people laugh, you know you’ve communicated what you intended. When I was able to achieve this in a foreign tongue, it was a confidence booster.

I happened to be in southern France in a particularly wet spring, and one rainy afternoon I decided to go to the movies. Most American movies abroad are dubbed into the local language, so I tried to choose a movie where I’d have a better chance of understanding what was going on in French. My choice — Jurassic World. I figured the human dialogue would be limited, and that dinosaurs sound the same in any language. And when T-Rex was on the rampage and people yelled things like “Mon Dieu!” I could certainly handle that complexity of dialogue!

When I reflect on my whole experience in France, what it made me feel was … younger. Being in a different place with different people (most significantly younger than me) doing something new and stretching myself was a welcome kind of novelty. In her wonderful book An Alchemy of Mind, Diane Ackerman writes, “Novelty excites by nudging us off-balance and weakening our stranglehold on habit. ... This repeated pattern of arousal, tension, fear and suspense, followed by a feeling of safety and calm, provides a special kind of pleasure.” The pattern Ackerman describes is a pleasure I definitely experienced during my time in France.

While I was over there, the wonderful Anthony Bourdain committed suicide in France. What a sad tragedy, just a few weeks after many of us saw him speak here in Santa Barbara. One of his most famous quotes is, “If I am an advocate for anything, it is to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. Walk in someone else’s shoes or at least eat their food. It’s a plus for everybody.”

I totally agree with this sentiment, not just about travel but also about learning new things. It is good for everybody — for our minds, our bodies and our spirits. As we age, our worlds can get bigger or smaller, and we can take advantage of our brains’ natural capacity for learning or we can let that capacity wither. To me, the choice feels like a no-brainer.

— Ken Saxon is board president of Leading From Within and an instructor in its Courage to Lead and Emerging Leaders programs. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.