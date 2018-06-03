Ken Williams: The Words of War — A Veterans Day Poem

The Bullet

Heavy air, infused

steamed like morning coffee

Sticky slime

Movement sluggish, efforts stifled

The air oppressive, humid

cement liquefied

Yet sliced like butter,

the supersonic bullet

You missed

I felt the air compressed,

a tiny shock wave binging

Yet loudly it spoke,

nuzzling my temple that day

You missed

I felt the earth vibrate,

bullet digging into the bomb crater lip,

shuddering its violent message

Death the messenger

You missed

An inch

it passed

Whizzing streak

Death,

an inch away

Life by an inch

You missed

God's design?

Or fortunate luck?

Perhaps happenstance

or did odds speak?

You missed

You aimed high?

Or sighted low?

Too far left?

Too far right?

You missed

Were you shaken by fear?

Or blinded by hatred?

Your humanity crippling the sniper’s skill?

Or your faith served by a miss?

You missed

Were your sights not sighted?

Or did hands tremble?

Was the rifle’s stable robbed?

Or, perhaps God's breathe deflecting?

You missed

Because God cared?

Or odds played without God involved?

Life was chanced that day —

Death missed, forever postponed another day.

— Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the past 30 years, and is the author of China White, Shattered Dreams: A Story of the Streets and his first nonfiction book, There Must Be Honor. The opinions expressed are his own.