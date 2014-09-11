Ken Williams: Years from Now, Our Children Will Pay the Price of War Today

Blood hangs heavy in the air. Again we hear the cries, the insatiable demands for war, but no talk of the costs.

War hawks circle the coming slaughter from the comfort of their safety. God knows that the imperial land grab by Vladimir Putin, and the satanic acts of ISIS are both appalling. But before we cross the Rubicon and engage in yet another war in the Middle East, we need to stop and think. Who exactly are we fighting for? Who exactly will pay the cost years and decades down the road? And when did the stated objectives of war in the beginning ever reflect the outcome?

Forty years after the Vietnam War, veterans of that conflict continue to suffer and die, not only from the lingering physical wounds, but also the long-term effects of the chemical witch’s brew that modern war is infused with. (And least we forget so do the people of that tragic land.) Agent Orange birthed a variety of cancers and other illnesses that consume the bodies of Marines and Army veterans to this day.

Silently and alone, they pay the lingering cost while the country pretends war is without costs. Disability claims by the tens of thousands collect dust while overworked Veterans Affairs workers try to tea-leaf the convoluted ways modern chemicals of war can deform the intricate human body. In the meantime, veterans, wives and their children stand in shocked awe of the long reach of that war.

Already, American airstrikes have engaged the enemy. However, it is not ISIS alone that fights the Iraqi government. Disgruntled Sunni tribes feeling betrayed by the central government’s marginalization of them have temporarily allied with ISIS. Our intervention threatens to cement that alliance, guaranteeing a wider and more deadly war.

Have we learned nothing from our history? Our invasion of Iraq gave birth to al-Qaeda in Iraq, which then grew into ISIS. Before that war, al-Qaeda had no presence in that country. Yet now as a direct consequence of that war — a war that we were lied into — an enemy that didn’t exist now threatens our existential existence.

Our sons and daughters fought and died battling the barbaric Shiite militias that our Air Force now provides support for. Are the killers of our sons and daughters now our allies? And least we think they have changed, two weeks ago these same militias slaughtered 76 Sunni worshippers as they attended their Mosque within the central government’s control. These same militias were as barbaric in their civil war and against us, as ISIS is today.

Furthermore, if history repeats itself, will we provide military support to former ISIS Sunni insurgents in a few years? Our intervention in Libya didn’t go so well either. We helped bomb Muammar Gaddafi out of office and into the hands of sadistic torturers, while the same men who killed our ambassador now threatens to turn Libya into a fundamentalist state with a hatred of America. The war hawks that demanded our intervention then claim amnesia now as a consequence of their pontifications.

Look further into history. World War I was supposed to last weeks. Instead, four years of butchery led to the collapse of empires and sowed the seeds of Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Lenin's rise to power. Vietnam wasted millions of lives, and accomplished nothing.

Beslan: Three Days in September, a film about the slaughter of children by Chechnya insurgents, is a must see film. The barbarity of it is beyond description. But one only has to read human rights reports of the Russian occupation of their country to see where their twisted hatred and brutality come from. Rape, inhumane torture, disappearance, arbitrary executions by Russian federal forces would give ISIS militants a run for the satanic medal of barbarism. The novel A Constellation of Vital Phenomena puts into words the suffering of the people of Chechnya at the hands of the new Cossacks.

Evil begets evil. Violence begets violence. Somewhere, sometime in history, a people must stand strong and say, enough is enough and decide to forgo war. The words of Dr. Martin Luther King are not platitudes to be rolled out once a year so we can all feel good about ourselves. His words of nonviolence are a direct challenge to a worldview, a mindset that violence is not only an answer, but the only answer to all problems.

I don’t pretend to know all, but I do know that without a national debate, without dialogue and creative thinking, we are condemned to live in an endless cycle of war; inclusive of seeing our children forever coming home either in coffins or maimed and twisted from the effects of war, and fighting for constantly shifting enemies and friends.

In the meantime, veterans continue to suffer and die in silence. We must remember that when we go to war, it is our children that we place in harm’s way. That in decades to come, when this war and that war become mere footnotes in history books that bored teens are forced to read, veterans — our children and their children and their wives and husbands — will silently and alone pay the price for our decisions today.

War has a consequence. War is pain. War demands that a price be paid, now and in the future. Our children deserve better than a compliant population. Enjoy and love your children. Honor them as something other than mere cannon fodder. Let them live long lives and enjoy their own children. Let them grow peacefully into old age, without maimed bodies and tortuous nightmares.

— Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the past 30 years, and is the author of China White, Shattered Dreams: A Story of the Streets and his first nonfiction book, There Must Be Honor. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.