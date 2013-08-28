Ken Williams: Words of Remembrance, 50 Years After King’s ‘Dream’ Speech

Fifty years ago, 250,000 people gathered in Washington, D.C., to demand human rights for all and to hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speak. As a nation we stood tall.

Five years later, Bobby Kennedy announced Dr. King’s death before a street crowd. I cried that day as the world wept. We were never the same.

A man,

cursed with family violence

Announces

deadly violence

taking a moral man —

the leader

of the best in us.

He preached peace

in the ravaged face of violence

A preacher,

love, non-violence preaching

at Bull Conner’s whip.



The moral godfather

of four little girls

Their lives stilled

their innocence crushed

by terrorist bombs,

white indifference.



The voice of peace killed

The crier for the innocent of war —

the soother for victims of racial hatred

Hushed.



The man,

announces the saddest of news

Soon —n

too soon

to join his friend —

Our moral leader

Our preacher

time before religion divided,

condemned the different,

condoned war.



A man,

A preacher,

warriors of peace

Before shock and awe inspired

Time before fear peddled —

our new national creed.



Two men,

man enough

to embrace love,

talk of peace

insist on justice for those without.



Two men gunned down

Manhood now measured by

the devil’s tools —

AK47s

M16s

30 bullet clips

weapons of national destruction.



It all went so wrong

Now King on a pedestal

message sanitized

rendered safe

Bobby forgotten

Violence glorified

The warrior mythicized,

ignored once home

Culture dehumanized.



We are less now

Our moral judgers

eat out of trash cans

sleep with concrete quilts

Haunting cries more plentiful now

but simply echoes in the wilderness now

If a tree falls —

is a cry in the wilderness

heard.



The powerful once again safe.

— Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the past 30 years, and is the author of China White, Shattered Dreams: A Story of the Streets and his first nonfiction book, There Must Be Honor. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.