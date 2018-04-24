Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:05 pm | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Ken Williams: Help Establish a Homeless Bill of Rights

By Ken Williams | June 23, 2013 | 12:35 p.m.

In the past few weeks, several deaths on the streets in Santa Barbara — including a violent one — remind us all of the inherent dangers faced by our neighbors who are forced to live outside without the security of a home, or at least shelter. This has happened alongside cutbacks in available shelter beds and other restrictions on who is served. Please use the Homeless Bill of Rights below to try to do something about this national disgrace.

A call to action: Do what you can to help ensure its widespread distribution. Use it as a means to encourage debate and talk about the violence the homeless face on a daily basis — and, hopefully, action to help preserve not only the dignity of life, but life itself. They must not, and they do not stand alone.

Homeless Bill of Rights
Developed by Ken Williams
       
Mission
                       
1. Right not to be murdered

2. Right not to be physically assaulted

3. Right not to be raped

4. Right to shelter when sick or injured

5. Right to medical care when sick or injured

6. Right to shelter, food and treatment for people with a mental illness

7. Right to shelter in severe rain, cold or heat that threatens health and welfare

8. Right not to be demonized by private or government entities, and treated with respect by all

9. Right of women and men not to be hunted by sexual predators

10. Right of children for clothing, food, shelter and education

Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the past 30 years, and is the author of China White, Shattered Dreams: A Story of the Streets and his first nonfiction book, There Must Be Honor. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 