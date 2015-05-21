Ken Williams: Memorial Day — Hero on Front Lines to Homeless on Homefront

A veteran no more.

Too many claimed

Stolen honor insured.

Sits abandoned

cold concrete his home.

War memories

best shared alone.

Indifferent citizens

battles fought by others.

Came home

separated from others,

to become

an animal on display.

A land, a war

Forsaken by god.

Veterans abandoned to fate:

to die alone,

PTSD-infused nightmares

waiting for Agent Orange’s fate.

In truth,

misty-white came Death’s agent,

Orange another lie.

Spit from warbirds, wingtip to wingtip

Death’s foggy breath trailing

scarlet rays prism, setting sun.

Disability approved for designer diseases

except for the ones that kill.

The VA’s bureaucratic demands

overlooking cemeteries of accusers.

Wrapped in red, white, blue

came black body bags.

home sent shinny coffins,

tears welcoming.

Color red flowed our blood

cancer inherited to our blood.

“We had to destroy the village,”

the Captain informed,

“In order to save it.”

We had to destroy the Army

the Corps

they told us

In order to save us.

Kill the Marine

in order to save him.

Lies built upon sands of lies

in time becoming sand dunes of lies,

Fodder for chickenhawks

demeaning slogans for warhawks.

Came home to be dishonored

a citizenry weary of war,

shamed by those who fought.

Forgotten by the VA

simply a number.

Dishonored by an immoral war

War ever moral?

tore at veterans’ souls.

In the land forsaken by God

till the name Vietnam ‘came a curse.

Chickenhawks shamelessly use

yet they themselves forsake the angry bullets.

Veterans as cannon fodder

as long as they are the “Other.”

The next Great adventure

purchased by amnesia.

C.O.D. down the time.

Children blinded by John Wayne

come home to pay dues

past due.

Con Thien,

“Hill of Angels,” the French called it.

Death wholesale

Marines inherited.

Now …

angels with tin cups

suffer the hell of abandonment,

wound that hurts the most.

Honor the veteran?

then honor their memories

And by all means,

Let chickenhawks come home to roost.

So the veteran sits

beggar’s cup extended.

Weary citizens walk by

not knowing the truth.

They despise.

— Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the past 30 years, and is the author of China White, Shattered Dreams: A Story of the Streets and his first nonfiction book, There Must Be Honor. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.