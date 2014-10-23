Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 10:14 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Ken Williams: Questions Still Unanswered Three Years After Woman’s Tragic Death

By Ken Williams | October 23, 2014 | 9:30 a.m.

I died. Trapped in withering fire racing across flesh. Alone. My death unseen. I died in plain sight hidden from all. Invisible when I was homeless. Feared and loathed by many when alive. My absence welcomed by many. Killed by indifference. My killer’s hatred inspired. The “other” no more. You are safe. I am gone.

Three years ago, Gloria, a homeless woman, died a terrible death by fire in a junkyard on the Eastside. Since her death, these questions, which I have repeatedly written, have gone unanswered.

Why did she not try to run nor crawl for help? Were there other wounds on her body other than those caused by the fire? Were her lungs scorched, indicating if she was alive when the fire engulfed her? Were accelerants used? How did the fire start? Why was the scene not cordoned off? Work crews were scrubbing the yard clean within hours of her death.

We honor the passing of this woman by seeking answers to these questions.

The pain of her tragic death lingers among us who knew her: the homeless and the caring community at large.

Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the past 30 years, and is the author of China White, Shattered Dreams: A Story of the Streets and his first nonfiction book, There Must Be Honor. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

