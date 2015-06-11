Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:45 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Ken Williams: The Plight of Treblinka’s Children

By Ken Williams | June 11, 2015 | 11:28 a.m.

Treblinka’s Children

Their thinness
sticks to our consciousness.
No feast
round out
their sticky limbs.

Hallow eyes of children
stares caught on barb wire.
Pleading,
why is this so?

Black clad carrions
man guard post
Watching humanity scurry 'bout.
Death Heads evilness
banal
bored.

Cold frost tumble
from shriveled lips
Ushering silent prays
for death's release.

"Why is this so?"
The child beseeches.
Why not?
When good people indifferent
evil births.

That indifference
fertilizer for unspeakable savagery
till our faith becomes its casualty.

Our heralded believe in God
becomes a mockery
When,
backs turn
to the stripped people.

To the children raised in gray
Pajama clad
stick figures
suckling bleakness of hope.

Why? is no answer.
A lame excuse
in the frozen stare
of children robbed of youth.

Our conscience
shredded.
Humanity, "I accuse,"
the child's prayer.

Forgiveness not mine to give
belonging to the thins.
Remembrance my lifelong task.
Their souls
one with mine.

In the still of the night
nightmares nudging peaceful dreams.
Their whispers scream
shattering forgetfulness.

I'm sorry.
Not enough.
Conversations with
souls departed
anguish shared,
a beginning.

Youth to the left.
Locks of gray,
Right.
Babi
Where did they take you?
Why have you forsaken me?

In another time
was I one of them?
Staring through barbed wire
at soulless men.

In another time
Will I become one?
Stared at, through barbed wire
by soulless men.

In another time.
Will humanity
find its soul?

Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the past 30 years, and is the author of China White, Shattered Dreams: A Story of the Streets and his first nonfiction book, There Must Be Honor. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

