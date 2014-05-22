Ken Williams: The Wall of Black Granite — A Memorial Day Message

The Wall of Black Granite

A thousand yard black shroud

thrown over haunted spirits

weighing down sloping shoulders.

Slumbering, brothers-in-arms

Prisoners, captured within

Black granite, our second skin,

those that survived

The slabs reflecting the horrors of war,

Its cost

Reflective slabs honor those

who fell only if it deflects war,

If war cost stares back those who stare within.

Black granite,

Reflects, intensifies survivors guilt,

Defines it, redefines it.

“What did you do in the war, daddy?”

Why did you survive?

Why did we?

Survivors supposed to come home?

Perhaps the cost too high?

Does spirit of the living and dead

become welded to time?

That place?

“Welcome home.”

But where is home?

Captured within black granite?

Belonging to our time in hell

Black granite,

a second skin,

a shroud?

final judgment

Perhaps,

smoking mirrors for war profiteers?

Illusions for panderers of endless war,

mindless nationalism

Black granite,

divides us into the inexplicable

those who served

those who observed

Is it a place for the heart to hide?

Final resting place for the pain?

Or, a measure of pain,

The final bitter sacrifice of loved ones

Black granite beckons us

To the, what might have been?

what should had been

what almost was

what is

Rest easy weary brothers,

we are not so far behind

— Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the past 30 years, and is the author of China White, Shattered Dreams: A Story of the Streets and his first nonfiction book, There Must Be Honor. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.