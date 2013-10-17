Ken Williams: The Way a Man Dies — Giving a Voice to a Victim of the Streets

Two years ago, two of our neighbors without homes died.
Gloria died by fire. Serious questions remain unanswered, evidence tragically lost when a potential criminal scene was scrubbed clean within hours of her violent death. There was no yellow tape posted to define a life lost. Justice for Gloria was as fleeting as her nonattempt to flee the painful flames that engulfed her that night.
Coincidentally, around the same time, the police picked up a man on a bitterly cold night. His breath had a hint of alcohol. He wore a light summer shirt; no shoes, only clogs on his feet. The outdoors was his refuge. He had no home where they could take him to escape the deadly cold that was incipiently stealing his life that night. He was taken to a shelter. Then taken to another shelter. Who knew then that a potential Breathalyzer failure might have such deadly consequences?
He sat outside the second shelter in the bitter cold. Security cameras captured the unfolding tragedy. Unfortunately, they didn’t record sound.
This Shakespearean tale was as soundless as the man was voiceless. He fell. People looked on, puzzled. The silent cameras rolled on. 9-1-1 was called. The man fell again ... and again. 9-1-1 arrived. It is stated that he refused offers of medical help. What the camera does record was shelter staff half-dragging, half-walking the man in. Violent shivers rolled him. Looking like death warmed over, a caring staff member rubbed his feet. Finally they dragged him into the shower, but it was too late.
The death of a man soundlessly captured. Tragedy mimed. Winter stalked and claimed yet again another neighbor without a home. Shelter came too late.
The poem below is an attempt to give this man’s death a voice.
The Way a Man Dies
A man dies
Home without
Sound without
Winter’s coldness
Hypothermia’s boldness
Clogs and booze
The story is told
Harsh cold condemns
The wearer of summer’s shirt —
Spring clogs
Supreme is winter’s deadly claws
A breathe test
He could not pass
Shelter rest
Forced to pass.
A police ride,
Another shelter —
Teetering he waits outside
Deadly coldness bores inside
Callous coldness shoves
Security cameras catches
Without sound his falls
Silence abounds, humanity absent
Technology created indifferent
Records fleeing chances of life
for someone who will soon be lifeless
Shelter is clean and sober now
Would he be welcome now?
9-1-1 called
9-1-1 came
9-1-1 went without
Soundless sound cannot verify
Claimed refusal for medical help
Security camera catches
more noiseless falls
Finally escorted in
Sits silently
Sits hopelessly
‘Til a kind soul rubs his feet
Absent soaring orchestral
A sad story captured
Replayed a thousand times since
Shattered are quiet midnights
Sound silenced
Sits clogged, shivers
Escorted into showers
Is savior a hot shower?
9-1-1 called again
Now comes the ambulance
Police cars return
The death gurney wheeled in.
Hypothermia already snuggled in
But it’s only a word
Humanity’s play is absent
Our faith absconded.
A lifeless body wheeled out
Another homie leaves the city
Homelessness a victimless crime?
Then why capital punishment
For so many?
The homeless
Die without a voice
Soundlessly
Alone
Soulless security cameras
Birthed by machines
Absent apps for humanity
Captures Death’s dance
Compassion and justice shackled
Fear forged handcuffs
The homeless
They die without sound
Clogs in winter
Silent nights
— Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the past 30 years, and is the author of China White, Shattered Dreams: A Story of the Streets and his first nonfiction book, There Must Be Honor. The opinions expressed are his own.