Ken Williams: The Way a Man Dies — Giving a Voice to a Victim of the Streets

Two years ago, two of our neighbors without homes died.

Gloria died by fire. Serious questions remain unanswered, evidence tragically lost when a potential criminal scene was scrubbed clean within hours of her violent death. There was no yellow tape posted to define a life lost. Justice for Gloria was as fleeting as her nonattempt to flee the painful flames that engulfed her that night.

Coincidentally, around the same time, the police picked up a man on a bitterly cold night. His breath had a hint of alcohol. He wore a light summer shirt; no shoes, only clogs on his feet. The outdoors was his refuge. He had no home where they could take him to escape the deadly cold that was incipiently stealing his life that night. He was taken to a shelter. Then taken to another shelter. Who knew then that a potential Breathalyzer failure might have such deadly consequences?

He sat outside the second shelter in the bitter cold. Security cameras captured the unfolding tragedy. Unfortunately, they didn’t record sound.

This Shakespearean tale was as soundless as the man was voiceless. He fell. People looked on, puzzled. The silent cameras rolled on. 9-1-1 was called. The man fell again ... and again. 9-1-1 arrived. It is stated that he refused offers of medical help. What the camera does record was shelter staff half-dragging, half-walking the man in. Violent shivers rolled him. Looking like death warmed over, a caring staff member rubbed his feet. Finally they dragged him into the shower, but it was too late.

The death of a man soundlessly captured. Tragedy mimed. Winter stalked and claimed yet again another neighbor without a home. Shelter came too late.

The poem below is an attempt to give this man’s death a voice.

The Way a Man Dies

A man dies

Home without

Sound without



Winter’s coldness

Hypothermia’s boldness

Clogs and booze

The story is told



Harsh cold condemns

The wearer of summer’s shirt —

Spring clogs

Supreme is winter’s deadly claws



A breathe test

He could not pass

Shelter rest

Forced to pass.



A police ride,

Another shelter —

Teetering he waits outside

Deadly coldness bores inside



Callous coldness shoves

Security cameras catches

Without sound his falls

Silence abounds, humanity absent



Technology created indifferent

Records fleeing chances of life

for someone who will soon be lifeless

Shelter is clean and sober now

Would he be welcome now?



9-1-1 called

9-1-1 came

9-1-1 went without

Soundless sound cannot verify

Claimed refusal for medical help



Security camera catches

more noiseless falls

Finally escorted in

Sits silently

Sits hopelessly

‘Til a kind soul rubs his feet



Absent soaring orchestral

A sad story captured

Replayed a thousand times since

Shattered are quiet midnights



Sound silenced

Sits clogged, shivers

Escorted into showers

Is savior a hot shower?



9-1-1 called again

Now comes the ambulance

Police cars return

The death gurney wheeled in.



Hypothermia already snuggled in

But it’s only a word

Humanity’s play is absent

Our faith absconded.



A lifeless body wheeled out

Another homie leaves the city

Homelessness a victimless crime?

Then why capital punishment

For so many?



The homeless

Die without a voice

Soundlessly

Alone



Soulless security cameras

Birthed by machines

Absent apps for humanity

Captures Death’s dance

Compassion and justice shackled

Fear forged handcuffs



The homeless

They die without sound

Clogs in winter

Silent nights

— Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the past 30 years, and is the author of China White, Shattered Dreams: A Story of the Streets and his first nonfiction book, There Must Be Honor. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.