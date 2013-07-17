Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:41 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Ken Williams: Untreated Mental Illness Holds Tight Grip on Homeless Man

By Ken Williams | July 17, 2013 | 4:05 p.m.

A few years back a hard winter storm blew in. Days before, a gentle-hearted donor had bought me a great deal of winter survival gear to give out to the homeless. Having given out most but not all before the day’s long rain settled in, I drove and walked the streets looking for the vulnerable homeless in the downpour.

I’ll call him “Stan.” I had met him years before at a shelter. He told me later that after our talk he walked to the beach and threw his dope pipe into the ocean. He soon relapsed.

But it was a start of his journey to being reasonably clean and sober. He was even able to fight the tormentors of his mental disease to a standstill. He got off the streets and did reasonably well until …

Early morning. Rain poured down in sloshing buckets. State Street was deserted except for the homeless. Stan was propped up against the side of a building. White T-shirt. White socks. Jeans. No hat. No jacket. No shoes.

“Soaked to the bones” was more than a phrase. His wet, shoulder-length brown hair lay heavily on his thin shoulders. The intense stare of his paranoid disease radiated hostility. I approached cautiously. His mental disease stilled conversation, as did my sadness for his current condition. Only “no” was allowed in reply to my offer — then pleading for him to accompany me to a shelter. Offers of a hat, jacket and sweatshirt received the same response. Leaving, I told him I would look him up later.

I saw him a few more times that morning. Leaning against another building. Walking slowly up and down State. Dragging his water-soaked socks in his wake.

Just after noon. The rains coming harder. I found him again sitting against a building. His head turned upwards. Rain pounded his face. Same requests as before, same offers from me. Sadly, same response. I told him I would walk back to my car, get a raincoat and bring it to him. Hostile stare produced by a wounded mind radiated out from him. Returning, I laid the jacket and tennis shoes before him.

Late afternoon. Driving up State to return to Social Services, Stan walks slowly — rain dogging his every step. He wears the new rain jacket. His satiated white socks half off, dragging. A glass: Half full? Or half empty?

This poem is dedicated to Stan and all who suffer cruelly from untreated mental illness.

Hell Alone Will I Face?
(An Odyssey of a mentally ill homeless man)

The rain is of two minds.
Fluffy white clouds weeping soft tears.
Dark siege-towers, rising menacingly,
hurling torrents of watery terror.

My mind is ravaged —
hungry vultures of mind illness eats.
Your heart ravaged —
victim of fear-begotten-hate.

Steel tipped psychosis-claws,
tears my mind to shreds.
Your heart frozen clueless,
your conscience torn to shreds.

I should be cold,
but illness of the mind masks.
Your heart grows colder,
self-delusions not up to task.

Always this way?
once toys and shoes under tree were mine.
No shoes now,
watery-bloated socks now mine.

People walk pass jacketed,
sit I tee shirt is all.
Frightened glances so jaded,
a frightful thing I am to all.

It became this way when?
When did I become this way?
A frozen heart became you when?
This tragic play came which way?

Hunger stirs me not,
yet torturous voices hurt me.
Spirituality inclusive, am I not?
Guilt splits your heart, hurt because of me.

A mind illness is my ravenous beast,
conscious-less by fear, your cross.
Indifference a subtle beast,
aloneness, we each, forbidden to cross.

You are scared,
I am sorry,
I am scared,
You are sorry.

This storm front moves in,
cold rain lashes my face.
Will warmth of heart sneak in?
or my hell alone will I face?

Ken Williams has been a social worker for the homeless for the past 30 years, and is the author of China White, Shattered Dreams: A Story of the Streets and his first nonfiction book, There Must Be Honor. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 