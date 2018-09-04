Kendall Williams’ Double-Double Powers San Marcos to Sweep Over Buena

Girls Volleyball

Kendall Williams of San Marcos was double trouble for visiting Buena, putting way 13 kills and picking up 12 digs to led the Royals to a sweep in the non-league girls volleyball match on Tuesday at Maury Halleck Gym. The scores were 25-17, 25-19, 25-23.

"Her first double-double," said a thrilled San Marcos coach Tina Brown of Williams' performance.

The Royals were solid passing and defending. Grace Mathews led the way with 15 digs.

"Elle Gamberdella set a very even game, getting multiple players involved, including an impressive debut from right-side player Sage Streeter who had five kills, two blocks and three digs," said Brown.

The Royals begin Channel League play on Thursday at Santa Barbara.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.