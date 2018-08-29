Kendall Williams Powers San Marcos Volleyball Past Valencia

Kendall Williams pounded 14 kills and picked up 10 digs to lead the San Marcos girls volleyball team to a 25-22, 25-14, 25-20 sweep at Valencia in a non-league match on Wednesday.

The win came a day after the Royals lost at home to Hart.

"We played a solid match tonight all the way around," co-coach Tina Brown said.

Brynn Sofro put down 9 kills in 17 attempts and Grace Mathews led the Royals' defense with 14 digs.

