Kendall Williams Sparks San Marcos Volleyball in Sweep of Moorpark

Girls Volleyball

Kendall Williams got San Marcos off to a great start in its girl volleyball home opener, and the Royals swept Moorpark, 25-12, 25-23, 25-22. in a non-league match at the Thunderhut on Thursday.

Williams' a tough serve had Moorpark scrambling on offense. She also passed well and put away eight kills.

"She was solid all night," said San Marcos coach Tina Brown.

Jenna MacFarlane led the Royals' attack with 12 kills in 24 attempts. Brynn Sofro added eight kills and had four blocks.

Brown mixed up her lineups and was impressed by the hustle of setter Taylor Hantgin.

San Marcos is 2-1 on the season.