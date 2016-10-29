Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:08 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Kendra Carr’s Strong Play Leads SBCC to Two Tourney Wins

By David Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | October 29, 2016 | 10:55 a.m.

Kendra Carr scored seven goals on Friday and SBCC cruised past Southwestern 19-4 and Hancock 12-7 on the first day of the Vaqueros’ Halloween women’s water polo tournament at Santa Barbara High.

Carr tossed in four goals and made five steals in the first game for the Vaqueros (24-1). Gabi Ritter had four goals while Bailey Gonzalez and Charissa Dorn added three apiece. The Vaqueros led 12-3 at halftime.

The Hancock game was a WSC contest and SBCC improved to 6-0. The Vaqueros were up 7-1 at the half and 11-2 after three quarters.

Halie Johnson had five goals, two assists and two steals. Carr added three goals and five steals while Ivanna Bilaver had three goals and a pair of steals. Gabi Ritter scored a goal and recorded five steals.

Goalie Mackenzie Richards made eight saves to improve to 22-1 on the year.

The Vaqueros will play their final two regular-season games on Saturday at Santa Barbara High, hosting Saddleback at 10:15 a.m. and L.A. Pierce at 12:45 p.m.

