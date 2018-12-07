Kendra Meza’s Laser Shot Gives Carpinteria Girls Their First Win

Girls Soccer

Carpinteria girls soccer scored a jaw-dropping, game-winning goal and broke into the win column on Friday with a 2-1 decision at St. Bonaventure.

Emily Montoya and Kendra Meza scored second-half goals for the Warriors (1-6-1).

Montoya had given Carpinteria the lead, finishing a far-post cross from Emmelly Santillan.

But St. Bonaventure answered with the tying goal with about eight minutes to go.

Then came Meza's stunner.

"We hung our heads for about 20 seconds and then came back with a vengeance and we were witness to one of the best goals I have seen in my coaching here," said Charles Bryant. "Kendra Meza hit an absolute laser of a shot from about 25 yards out and a bit of an angle that just stayed about an inch or two above the grass the whole time that even a professional keeper would have had no chance on. Just an absolute wicked shot in to the corner of the net that their goalkeeper could not even react."

Meza's game winner makes Carpinteria 1-6-1 on the season.