After Decades of Helping Others, Miye Ota and Students Ask for Help with Aikido Dojo’s New Roof

Widow of legendary martial arts instructor, champion ballroom dancer Kenji Ota reflects on impacts of husband’s life and works

Hundreds of students have walked through the doors of the Cultural School and Aikido Dojo over the decades, and those same students are asking for the community’s help after one of the Old Town Goleta building’s owners passed away several months ago.

It’s been a hard winter for the Ota family, whose 92-year-old patriarch, Kenji Ota, died in November.

Ota was beloved by many. He founded the Aikido Ki martial arts studio and cultural school in Goleta with his wife, Miye, and also taught ballroom dancing classes at UC Santa Barbara.

He is survived by his 97-year-old wife and their son, Steve, who teaches classes at the school.

On a recent visit, the studio, located at 255 Magnolia Ave., was a flurry of activity as a crew worked to clean the space and prep it for the memorial that would be held the next day to honor Kenji’s life.

The Otas have been in the building since 1964. Some of the recent rains have exposed significant leaks in the studio’s roof, and buckets and pans were placed on the floor to catch the water.

Miye worried that the water would ruin the flooring, used to support ballroom dancing and Aikido lessons.

About $34,000 is needed to repair the roofing and repave the parking lot, and the Otas and their students are going public for help.

To date, about $9,000 has been raised, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to handle online donations.

Although still mourning the loss of her husband, Miye recalled some of his accomplishments as she looked in on the work underway in the studio.

Kenji was not only a champion ballroom dancer in Southern California, he was inducted in the U.S. Martial Arts Hall of Fame.

The Otas’ own love story is full of incredible details.

Both are second-generation Japanese-Americans; Miye was born in Guadalupe and Kenji in Lompoc. They met in a relocation camp in Arizona during World War II and were married in 1944 after they were released.

After settling in Goleta, the couple opened up the Cultural School where Kenji taught Aikido and Miye had a beauty parlor in the front of the building.

Students from over the years have come forward to support the Otas after learning of Kenji’s death, a testament to the family’s legacy and impact on people throughout the decades.

For example, one of Kenji’s blackbelt students stepped in to support the family in a touching way after learning of her Sensei’s death.

“She paid for the cremation,” Miye said.

Miye said her husband was a champion of his students. Girls and women who came through his classes were uplifted and empowered, she said.

“People loved him because he made them feel important,” she said.

Freshmen UCSB students would show up in his dance class feeling self-conscious, she said, and within one class they felt more confident about themselves.

Picking up one of the programs to be used in her husband’s memorial, Miye pointed out photos of a kneeling Kenji, flipping multiple assailants to the ground with a detached ease as he grinned at the camera.

“Don’t ever attack a smiling Aikido person,” Miye laughed.

Other photos showed him as a younger man in a tuxedo, dancing with Miye, who looked glamorous in sparkling jewels and an ample tulle skirt.

His students recalled Kenji — whom they called “Sensei” — as a charismatic motivator.

Erin Tang, a former dance student of Sensei’s, said the dojo was packed to standing room only for the Jan. 16 memorial.

Tang said she was struck that people across multiple generations heralded Ota’s character.

They recalled how he was more than a teacher, driving up and down Highway 101 when a student’s mother called stating her son hadn’t come home from the dojo or rescuing a student whose car had broken down.

They also remembered “how he made you his family and that the point of learning anything is sharing your knowledge with others,” Tang said.

Most of all, they recalled his energy, or ki, she said, and how he urged them to never use violence against another human being.

Tang said that as Ota’s health had declined, the dojo has fallen into disrepair.

“When news of his passing spread, students from all over the United States flew home to the dojo to help clean, prep, cook and to say goodbye,” she said.

“The mood was not sad as you would expect, but joyful. We are so glad to have known Sensei and see how much he influenced those around him.”

Tim Anderson, who is a current student at the school, said several people in the memorial’s audience shared stories of how Ota had changed their lives as young people.

They recalled him telling them to never give up, he said.

Hearing from past students “makes us realize we’re doing something important,” Miye said. “What we’re doing must be valuable.”

Click here to donate to Ota’s GoFundMe account.

