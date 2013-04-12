Kenneth Gaynes of Santa Barbara, 1935-2013

Posted on April 12, 2013 | 11:44 a.m.

Source: David Gaynes

Kenneth L. Gaynes passed away peacefully and in the presence of family and friends on March 14, 2013.

He was born in 1935 in Detroit, Mich., the first child of Ann and Joe Gaynes. He is survived by his lovely wife, Natalie, son David (Elizabeth, Sophia and Max), daughter Melanie (Tedi, Deia and Seri) and sister Sharon Fierstadt.

Kenny attended UCLA and then USC Dental School. He had a successful career as a dentist in Santa Barbara from 1972-94.

Upon retirement, Kenny began his second phase of life, starting and running several businesses in town. He was an avid hiker, walker and cyclist, and was frequently seen walking many miles across town picking up trash along the way.

While he was an avid adventurer and loved traveling the world, meeting new people and sampling local cuisines, his real passion was for his community. A member of the Optimist Club for more than 40 years and an active leader at Congregation B’nai Brith, he believed deeply in giving back. He was known for his amazingly positive attitude, a big smile and warm welcome for everyone he met. He was an inspiration to his family and community.

Donations in Kenny’s memory can be sent to Congregation B’nai Brith, 1000 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.