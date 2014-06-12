Kenneth Trigueiro Promoted to CFO, Executive VP for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing

Kenneth Trigueiro has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer at Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, it was announced by President/CEO John Fowler.

Trigueiro has been with the nonprofit organization since 2005 with past responsibilities over rental housing acquisitions, development, financing and construction. He also serves on the board of PSHH affiliate Peoples’ Opportunity Fund, a Community Development Financing Institution, certified by the U.S. Treasury.

Previously, he worked in project development management at the Housing Authority of the City of Paso Robles and in residential real estate lending at Bank of America. He also served as treasurer at Franklin Templeton Bank & Trust Co.

Prior to that, he was responsible for construction and financing of affordable and for-market rate multi-family rental housing projects in Silicon Valley, in addition to commercial and agricultural property management as vice president and chief financial officer of Cilker Orchards, a family-owned real estate developer with holdings in Northern and Central California.

Trigueiro holds a MBA in financing and banking from Golden Gate University of San Francisco and a degree in agricultural business management from Cal Poly State University-San Luis Obispo. He lives in Atascadero with his wife, Gladys, and four sons.

Founded in 1970, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is an award-winning nonprofit organization that develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families and special needs populations, such as seniors, the disabled, and the formerly homeless. With nearly 1,200 homes completed and 1,500 rental units developed and now managed by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, PSHH is the largest affordable housing developer on the Central Coast, with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.