Kenny Barron Trio to Grace Lobero Theatre Stage

Jazz at the Lobero presents the Kenny Barron Trio at 8 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2016.

Pianist Kenny Barron has an unmatched ability to mesmerize audiences with his elegant playing, sensitive melodies and infectious rhythms, inspiring The Los Angeles Times to name him “one of the top jazz pianists in the world” and Jazz Weekly to call him “The most lyrical piano player of our time.”

Whether he is playing solo, trio or quintet, Barron is recognized the world over as a master of performance and composition.

Kenny Barron’s recordings for Verve have earned him nine Grammy nominations beginning in 1992 with “People Time” an outstanding duet with Stan Getz, followed by the Brazilian influenced “Sambao and “Freefall” in 2002.

Other Grammy nominations went to “Spirit Song,” “Night and the City” (a duet recording with Charlie Haden) and “Wanton Spirit” a trio recording with Roy Haynes and Haden. All three recordings received double-Grammy nominations for both album and solo performance.

Barron consistently wins the jazz critics and readers polls, including Downbeat, Jazz Times and Jazziz magazines. In 2005 he was inducted into the American Jazz Hall of Fame and won a MAC Lifetime Achievement Award.

He is a six-time recipient of Best Pianist by the Jazz Journalists Association and was as a finalist in the prestigious 2001 Jazz Par International Jazz Award.

Tickets for the Kenny Barron Trio are on sale now at Lobero.com or by calling the box office. VIP Tickets are $105, Section A tickets are $49 and Section B are $39, including facility fees.

DownBeat Magazine has once again recognized the Lobero Theatre in its 2016 guide to Great Jazz Venues. This is the Lobero’s sixth year on this prestigious list, which also includes such venerable institutions as the Blue Note and Preservation Jazz Hall. View the 2016 Guide here.

Brubeck Circle Members enjoy an exclusive 20 percent discount on all Jazz at the Lobero shows, even those offered outside the series.

The Lobero Brubeck Circle makes it possible for the Lobero to bring amazing jazz, blues and roots artists like Wayne Shorter, Dr. John, Chris Thile, Robert Cray and Keb’ Mo’ to the Lobero stage.

This core group of donors also supports efforts to create the jazz audiences and fans of tomorrow through educational outreach programs. Become a member by designating a gift of $100 or more to jazz at Lobero.com/Donate.

— Angie Bertucci represents the Lobero Theatre.