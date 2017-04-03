Kento Perera Named Scholar-Athlete of Year at San Marcos

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Kento Perera is standout tennis player and student at San Marcos High. On the court, he’s won three straight Channel League singles championships and is a top-20 player in Southern California. In the classroom, he carries a 4.8 GPA.

Perera’s tennis and academic prowess has earned him acceptance into Stanford University, where he plans to study engineering and play for the Cardinal men’s tennis team.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table honored Perera as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year at San Marcos.

Perera’s academic honors include National Merit finalist and AP National Scholar. Advanced Placement courses in government, statistics and color & design are part of his class load. He did an internship in physics, chemistry and engineering at UCSB.

He is also active in the community with the San Marcos AAPLE Academy, Kids Helping Kids and the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.

