Tennis

Kento Perera Improves to 23-0 in San Marcos Tennis Victory Over Cate

Kento Perera of San Marcos prepares to hit a backhand volley against Cate. Perera won his three sets, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.
Kento Perera of San Marcos prepares to hit a backhand volley against Cate. Perera won his three sets, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0. (Jarrod Bradley photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 18, 2016 | 5:04 p.m.

Kento Perera lost only one game in three sets and improved to 23-0 on the season, leading San Marcos to a 13-5 non-league tennis win over Cate on Monday.

The Royals got strong performances from their doubles teams, winning seven of nine sets.

"Our doubles play improved today," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. "Winning 7 of 9 sets should boost our confidence and help us finish the season strong. While we served and returned well, the biggest improvement was staying positive and reducing unforced errors."

Perera tuned up for the CIF Boys 18s Division at the Ojai Invitational this weekend.

"Kento has an incredible work ethic and is motivated to improve daily. He's looking forward to competing against his friends and some of the best players in Southern Section," said Bradley.

Dan Coulson and Dominik Stefanov will join Kento in Ojai, playing in the CIF Boys 18s Doubles Tournament.

"Dan and Dominik have played together outside of high school matches and have great camaraderie together," said Bradley.

Coulson and James Wimbish swept their doubles sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, while Christo Anderson and Ryan Godges did the same by scores of 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

"Dan's serve has been great lately and James did a great job putting away volleys today. Christo and Ryan were consistent hitting cross-court and aggressive at the net. We're starting to gain confidence in playing together, regardless of which teams we put on the court," said Bradley.

Cate got two singles wins from Kevin Ha.

San Marcos improves to 8-4 overall while Cate falls to 5-4.

The Royals host Buena on Tuesday in league match at 3 p.m.

San Marcos 13

Kento Perera 3-0
Dominik Stefanov 1-1
Christopher Morris 1-0
Daniel Newton 3-0

Dan Coulson-James Wimbish 3-0
Christo Anderson-Ryan Godges 3-0
Timothy Hirsch-Tanner Funk 1-2

Cate 5

Nicholas Hildebrandt 1-2
Kevin Ha 2-1
Joseph Thomassen 0-2
Cole Dexter 0-1

Brad Gordon-Charlie Morris 1-2
Brandon Sugarman-Jacob Farner 0-3
Mason Mackall-Anyho Jeong 1-2

